Keta:Thousands displaced, properties destroyed after heavy downpour

Thousands of residents in Keta and its surrounding areas were displayed after heavy downpour that started around Thursday night and lasted till the following Friday morning.

The heavy rain enters many houses destroying properties such as electrical gadgets, mattresses, food items, and clothing among others.

Roads linking many communities have been cut off by the flood waters.

A visit to some communities by ModernGhana News team saw many basic schools' compounds totally flooded forcing the teachers to send the pupils home.

Schools such as Norlivime basic school, Vui RC Zion school and many more were submerged. Textbooks, teaching learning materials, brooms and other properties belonging to the schools destroyed.

Madam Christine Tsikplornu, the headteacher at Norlivime Basic School in Keta disclosed to ModernGhana news that they were left with no option but to send the pupils back home due to avoid drowning.

"We can't allow this little ones to stay in devastating conditions, we have no option than to return them home," she added.

She noted that, until the water dried up, the school will not be opened. "School can only resume for teaching and learning if the place flooded areas dried up."

Madam Tsikplornu noted, "As we are struggling here, somewhere else, other students are learning seriously and they are all having the same calendar of teaching and learning. How do you think we can catch up with them."

She appealed to government and philanthropists to help put the situation under control so that normal activities can resumed.

Some farmers who had their farms totally submerged in the flood waters told ModernGhana news team that government must support them.

Several acreages of tomatoes, okra, pepper, onion, garden eggs and carrots were some of the crops destroyed by the heavy rain leaving farmers helpless and confused.

Mr Anthony Ekuadzi, a unit committee member of Keta-Vui explained that thousands of people were displaced whilst hundreds of house have been submerged.

"The water enters many rooms and many properties were displayed, and am even confused where these people will pass the following night since the water is still in their houses and rooms," he stated

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta after visiting affected areas said he will be calling an emergency meeting with the Assembly members to deliberate on the situation and find solution to address them.

He appealed to the affected residents to stay strong as they will put the situation under control soon.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) are expected to assess the damages and provide some relief items to the victims soon.