Think Progress Ghana inaugurated to provide fit-for-purpose solutions to economic challenges

Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, June 30, 2022 has officially inaugurated ‘Think Progress Ghana’ as a new think tank in Ghana.

Tasked to introduce Think Progress to the world, Prof. Anthony Mawuli Sallar explained that the new group is a non for profit organisation that has set out to provide fit-for-purpose solutions to economic challenges in Ghana and the continent as well.

He shared that Think Progress Ghana has come out to bridge the gap between intellectuals, researchers, politicians, and policymakers, to serve as an incubating space for research, scholarship, and innovation.

“We are committed to building the capacity of policymakers, providing advocacy, developing indicators, and contributing to government policies through analysis and debates.

“We aim to provide fit-for-purpose solutions to challenges in economic, social, cultural, political, health and other relevant areas that reduce human suffering,” Prof. Anthony Mawuli Sallar noted.

He added, “Our vision and our mission is to become the primary top leader and most influential policy think tank in Ghana and in Africa.”

Delivering his address as the Special Guest of Honour, ex-President John Dramani Mahama said he believes the think tank has been birthed at the right time amid the challenges Ghana is going through.

He charged members of Think Progress Ghana to commit to data-driven analysis in the spirit of policy learning and knowledge transfer in the course of their work.

“I’m happy that today we are here to give birth to that baby that we have all heard about [Think Progress Ghana]

“Think Progress should prioritise research and publications that are underpinned by innovative ideas and strategic thinking to counter contemporary challenges facing Ghana and the continental issues Africa faces,” the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC said.

John Dramani Mahama further said, “I encourage the leaders of Think Progress Ghana to mobilize the political and intellectual capital of the entire progressive unity to provide strategic thinking based on the international best practice to shape policy debate, ideas, and policy choices and how they are implemented.”

In an appeal, the former President called on Ghanaians to support Think Progress Ghana in their work to ensure they achieve their targets in the bid to help the country.

Think Progress is a think tank that has been set up by Ghanaian intellectuals drawn from different backgrounds with a common goal to make Ghana a better place.

It currently consists of 21 members made up of senior fellows and fellows.