U/E/R: AfriKids organises JHS Girls STEM Quiz

The study of science and its related courses in the Upper East Region by girls has been nothing to write home about.

It is against this background that AfriKids Ghana, a child rights Non-Governmental Organization, has organized girls science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics quiz (STEM) in Bolgatanga. Lesson learning is one of the critical areas of AfriKids Ghana.

As a transformational organization operating in the five Northern Regions for the past 15 years, the desire of girls in studying STEM and its related disciplines is very low.

The Country Director of Afrikids Ghana, David Pwalua said the intervention therefore seeks to whip up the interest of the girls in the study of science to advance their careers in all spheres of life.

Mr Pwalua indicated that STEM is a major area in the new strategy for AfriKids 2021/2025. "So for the next 5 years AfriKids will be working with schools, closely with Ghana Education Service (GES), with all the STEM coordinators in the Districts and in the Regions to ensure that, girls STEM is happening in most of the schools if not, all."

He stated that they implement STEM laboratories having equipment, and teachers trained to support their girls to develop the interest and operate in 124 JHS in the next 24 months.

Mr Pwalua added that AfriKids has identified six districts across the five regions of the North as part of the new strategy, where the next stage of their intervention will be implemented.

He added that in terms of funding, it’s quite expensive but it has more to do with commitment. "People should be able to innovate and come out with local technologies that can assist them to carry out the experiment."

The Bolgatanga Municipal Director of Education Kyee-Ebo Estella lauded AfriKids for their intervention and challenged science teachers to guide the girls to come out with more innovations in the field. With the AfriKids quiz, she added that the girls' horizons and interests are stepped up and well positioned to compete favourably with counterparts elsewhere.

The competing Junior High schools (JHS) were St Martins, Builsa North took the first position with 67 points, St Johns Bolga, second with 62.4 points, the third position went to Yikene with 46.4 points while Afoko JHS went home with the fourth position with 37points all within Bolgatanga.