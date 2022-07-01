Nana S.K.B. Asante to launch SDGs Speaker Series of the Ghana Institute of Advanced Legal Studies on August 18

In September 2015, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a plan, titled, “Transforming our World: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development,” aimed at eliminating global poverty and transforming human lives.

The 2030 Agenda comprises 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Ghana Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (GIALS), commensurate with its mandate to develop programmes of research, consultancy and teaching, that, among other things, focus on social, economic and sustainable development, will be launching its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Speaker Series on August 18, 2022, at 3:30pm, at the Chartered Institute of Bankers, on Trinity Avenue in East Legon.

Nana Dr S.K.B. Asante, the current Board Chair of GIALS and Chair of the GIALS Advisory Council will launch the Speaker Series.

The SDGs Speaker Series, which will take place in August of every year, will present distinguished academics, researchers, and UN field workers, among others, who will speak on different aspects of the 17 sustainable development goals.

The maiden lecture in the series will be presented by Professor Edmund Kwaw. Professor Edmund Kwaw, an international authority on the legal aspects of global money transfers, is an Associate Professor of Law and Head of Department at the Faculty of Law of Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, and the current Acting Executive Secretary of the Ghana Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.

He will be speaking on the topic, “Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through financial inclusion – the need for a legal guide or model law for Mobile Money Transactions.”

The Ghana Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (GIALS), headquartered at No.1 Freetown Link, Okponglo Junction, in Accra, Ghana, is a non-profit organisation that was founded by the late Professor Stephen Offei, in 2015, with the aim of enhancing training and capacity building in all aspects of the law in Ghana.