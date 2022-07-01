SEND Ghana awards journalists for advocacy excellence towards epidemic preparedness financing in Ghana

SEND Ghana in collaboration with Global Health and Advocacy Incubator (GHAI) has given out awards to journalists for advocacy excellence towards epidemic preparedness financing in Ghana.

The awards ceremony which is the first of its kind organised by SEND Ghana, a subsidiary of SEND West Africa was held in Accra at the Coconut Groove Hotel on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

At the end of the glamorous event, GNA reporter Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey was given the top award as the Overall Best Reporter.

In addition, she received the Best Online Reporter award.

Other journalists awarded on the night include Abigail Annoh [Runner up for Print], Zadock Kwame Gyasi [Best Reporter for Print], and Albert Fukpor [Runner up for online].

Murtala Issah went home with the Best TV Report while Ridwan Karim received the award as Best Reporter for the Radio category.

The awarded journalists received citations and undisclosed amounts of money for seeing their work submitted for a project work of SEND Ghana selected for the awards in the various categories.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, SEND West Africa CEO Mr. Siapha Kamara explained the rationale behind the award indicating that it is important to encourage journalists to continue doing more.

Insisting that epidemic preparedness and response in every country is crucial, he added that it is the more reason why media personnel that excels in advocacy work must be recognised.

“We will continue to encourage you. Those who will not be successful this time don’t be discouraged. There will be another one. SEND West African is committed to working with the fourth estate,” Mr. Siapha Kamara said.

He further urged journalists to continue the advocacy work and push for the government of Ghana to commit at least 15% of the country’s GDP to the health sector.

According to him, it is only through continuous investment into health that will ensure the country will be well-prepared to better respond to any future epidemic or pandemic that may come.

Delivering his address, Country Director for Global Health and Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), Stephen Atasige expressed appreciation to the media for their continuous advocacy work.

He emphasised that from lessons learned from Covid-19, it is clear more advocacy is required to get the government to commit more resources to prepare for the uncertain future.

He assured that his outfit and SEND Ghana will continue to work to ensure other award ceremonies in the coming years will be bigger.

“We look forward to building a stronger coalition with you to strengthen this campaign. We are certain that next year the awards will be bigger and we will have more people to award,” Stephen Atasige said.

Passing some comments after winning the Overall Best Reporter award, Mrs. Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey expressed joy and extended her appreciation to SEND Ghana for the honour.

In the evening, other awards were presented to non-journalists including Mr. Walter Mawuli Gil, Kwame Gurundoo, Salifu Freeman, and Jane Amerley Oku for using contributing to the advocacy work of SEND Ghana in diverse ways.