Remove the dead woods in your gov’t turning their ministries into their kingdom — Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for habouring underperforming ministers who have decided to turn the sectors they are in charge of into their habitat.

He urged the President to as a matter of urgency fire underperforming Ministers who have become dead woods in government including Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

According to the 2020 Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the troubling times Ghana finds itself demands that the President Akufo-Addo takes not only big but bold decisions.

Speaking at the inaugural launch of a new advocacy group, Think Progress Ghana, John Dramani Mahama proposed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to dig into the Presidential tool kit and make use of available means available in times of crisis.

“..it will serve the President well to use some instruments from the Presidential tool kit in times of crisis such as this. Fire your finance minister, conduct a major shake-up of Government to remove the many dead woods that have turned ministries into their fiefdoms and finally huddle with the best brains this country must formulate a comprehensive recovery plan for our economy. The time to act is now,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said at the inaugural event of Thing Progress Ghana held on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Among other things, the leading member of the NDC accused President Akufo-Addo and his government of collateralising almost all of Ghana’s revenue sources.

He stressed that it is why the country’s challenges have been compounded with debt levels now at an all-time high.

John Dramani Mahama further warned that the NDC Members of Parliament will no longer allow the government to go for loans that are not project-specific.

He noted that while President Akufo-Addo’s appetite for borrowing has brought nothing better to Ghanaians, it has proven catastrophic and could get dire to worst.