Airport Company not privy to Frontiers, First Atlantic contract – Transport Minister reveals

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, says the Ghana Airport Company Limited is not privy to the details of the contract between Frontiers Health Services and First Atlantic Bank for the collection of charges for COVID-19 testing at the airport.

According to him, all the required procurement processes were followed in the award of the contract for the COVID-19 testing to Frontiers Health Services.

On the floor of Parliament, the minister said the company followed due process in the matter.

“Ghana Airport Company limited strictly followed its established procedures in awarding concessions to our client. The company secured approval from the Public Procurement Authority before the award of the space to Frontiers Health Services.”

“Concessionaires at the airport are free to engage any appropriate entities to partner with them to deliver their services,” he added.

The government engaged Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited to conduct the rapid COVID-19 tests at KIA following the reopening of the airport to international passenger flights in September 2020.

The 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test initially attracted a $150 fee, but was subsequently reviewed.

While the amount was maintained for non-ECOWAS citizens, travellers from West African countries were to pay $50 for such services at Kotoka International Airport.

By Citi Newsroom