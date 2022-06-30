My administration will help uplift the image of the GJA — New GJA President Dwumfour

30.06.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Albert Kwabena DwUmfour, the newly sworn-in President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has promised to help improve the image of the Association.

Mr. Dwumfuor, who was the National Organizer for the previous administration, said in his inaugural speech at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra on Thursday, June 30, 2022, that his new administration will work to reposition GJA to promote the safety of journalists in the country.

“I wish to declare that today marks the dawn of a new era in the life of the GJA, My administration will help to lift the image of our dear association,” he assured.

He added that his administration will work to improve the salaries and the welfare of journalists.

Mr Dwumfour encouraged all GJA members to actively participate in the process of revising the GJA constitution.

The newly elected national executives of GJA were sworn into office by Justice George Koomson, an Appeal Court Justice who conducted the oath-taking of the six new executives.

The newly sworn-in executives are Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President; Mrs Linda Asante-Adjei Vice President; Kofi Yeboah General Secretary; Dominic Hlordzi, Organising Secretary; Rebecca Ekpe, Public Affairs Officer and Mrs Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer.