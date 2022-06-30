Let's transform our economies by changing our educational policies — Education Minister to African leaders

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education has urged African leaders to consider implementing policies and programs that could transform their economies through education.

Dr. Adutwum made the call when speaking at the closing session of the one-day World Bank Ministerial Meeting on Education for Western and Central African countries held on Monday, June 27, 2022, which was attended by several African leaders.

According to the minister, African countries cannot continue doing the old things that have not been able to yield any positive results in boosting their economies.

"We cannot continue doing the old things and expect to get new results, but we should rather up our game and do more to transform our economies," he stated.

Dr. Adutwum noted that the best days for the transformation of African countries are the days ahead, and as such African countries should rise and do new things such as the introduction and revitalization of vocational training in their education policies to help boost their various economies.

“The best days for Africa are not behind us but ahead of us. Let us, therefore, forge ahead in unity and work towards revamping our economies through the transformation of our education policies,” Dr. Adutwum emphasised.