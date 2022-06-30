ModernGhana logo
Beware of fraudsters in ongoing bank records update — EOCO cautions

The Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) has cautioned the public to beware of messages sent by fraudsters who have taken advantage of the ongoing bank records update to swindle the unsuspecting public.

In a press statement issued today, EOCO noted that a lot of people have already fallen prey to the mechanisms of the fraudsters.

According to EOCO, the fraudsters send links to members of the public asking them to tap on the said links and provide bank account numbers, mobile numbers, mobile app pin and a One Time Password (OTP)

The general public is advised to cultivate a sense of hesitancy in tapping on links purporting to from the bank.

The public is urged to report suspicious messages to the bank for immediate action.

Currently, citizens with already existing bank accounts are expected to update their bank records with their Ghana Card as the Ghana Card will be the only card for financial transactions effective July 1.

630202251918-0f72ym3xxs-eoco-statement

