Arise Ghana Demo: Number of injured police officers increase to 15, two undergoing emergency surgery — Police

The Ghana Police Service has announced the number of police officers who sustained injuries from Tuesday’s edition of the Arise Ghana demonstration has increased from the initial 12 to 15.

The police further indicated that all the victims are receiving treatment at the police hospital.

It however noted that two of the personnel are undergoing emergency treatment due to the severity of their injuries.

The Police in an update on its Facebook page today noted that the Police expressed its profound appreciation to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, and his team for visiting the patients at their various wards.

The first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday, June 28 was marred by violent clash between the protesters and the police over the use of route for the march.

Protesters pelted the police with stones who responded by firing rubber bullets and teargas.

Update on Injured Police Officers: Number Increases to 15, Two Undergo Emergency Surgery

The number of officers who were injured during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration increased from twelve (12) to fifteen (15). All the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital with two (2) undergoing emergency surgery.

We are grateful to our sector Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, for leading a team to visit the officers at the hospital.

The Police Administration wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public for their show of love and support for the affected officers.