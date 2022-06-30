Ghana Bar Association hasn't lost its voice — Former President

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) Mr Anthony Forson has said the GBA has not lost its voice as far as getting duty bearers to act in the interest of the country is concerned.

He said the GBA has always been expressing its views on national issues either through press statements or engagements with stakeholders.

Mr Forson further stated that the fundamental issue the GBA fought for, was a return to civilian rule.

That, he said, has happened with several avenues for people to express their views now in place.

He said these on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Thursday June 30 when asked whether the GBA has lost its voice presently, while speaking on the 40th anniversary of the Martyrs’ Day celebration.

“Definitely not,” he answered.

He added “I have had the opportunity to speak on this issue . the fundamental issue which the GBA was fighting was democracy. Now, every person who is ruling was elected by us so there is no fight in that direction.

“The fundamental issue which the GBA was fighting for was a return to civilian rule. There so many other voices. For example, then it was only GBC, now we have TV3 and others, we have social media which is also a very string force. So I cannot say that the GBA has lot its voice,” he said.

—3news.com