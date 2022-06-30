Arise Ghana Demo: Order your men to 'release' those arrested — IGP told

A group calling itself Lawyers in Search of Democracy (LINSOD) is demanding the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to order his officers to allow persons detained during Tuesday’s violent demonstration have access to their lawyers.

The group said holding the arrested without access to legal representatives is in contravention of the 1992 Constitution.

“Lawyers In Search Of Democracy (LINSOD) denounce this unconstitutional act by the Police and condemn it in its entirety,” a press release signed by Spokesperson Chris-Arcmann Ackummey said.

“We demand of the IGP to immediately order his men to allow persons being in custody to have access to Lawyers.”

The group fears the arrested persons may spend a longer time in custody because Thursday, June 30 is Martyrs Day and the courts will not sit.

They, therefore, wanted immediate access so that they could be released on bail.

On Tuesday, police picked up 29 persons said to have breached the law while demonstrating at the Obra Spot in Accra.

It said those persons would be processed for court in anticipation of more arrests.

“Available video footages of the event are being reviewed and all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks as well as inciting the violence will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the police said on Tuesday.

Police have also resolved to arrest leaders of the demonstration dubbed #KromAy3Hye demo.

Police resolve to charge Arise Ghana demo leaders despite Day 2 peace

But LINSOD said the police are infringing on the rights of the demonstrators.

“We further demand of the IGP to order his men to respect the constitutional rights of all persons being held in detention by the Ghana Police and treat them with dignity.

“We further condemn the propensity of law enforcement officers who assaulted unarmed innocent civilians with impunity and complete disregard for their rights.”

The group expressed disappointment in what it said is the lack of professionalism displayed by the police on Tuesday.

“The Police must live up to its label as a ‘service’ and provide protection in a professional way to demonstrators.”

—3news.com