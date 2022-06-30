I feel embarrassed about the failed promises of gov’t – Nana Akomeah

Nana Akomeah

30.06.2022 LISTEN

The Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomeah says he feels embarrassed some promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have not been fulfilled.

Speaking on the Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV, the leading member of the NPP indicated that the party complained about a number of things during the erstwhile Mahama government but after being given the mandate to rule, it has also failed to make things better.

“The things that we said we will do they are sectors and there are people in charge. There are people in charge of Agriculture, there are people in charge of Trade and Industry. There have been people in charge of Agriculture in the previous government that we said they were not doing well anytime food prices went up.

“There were people in charge of Finance, anytime the cedi fell we said they were not doing well. There are people still in charge of those sectors,” a disappointed Nana Akomeah shared.

Asked whether he feels embarrassed about the failed promises of the government, Nana Akomeah answered, “Absolutely, they embarrass me. When I come and I sit here and you play pronouncements made I’m embarrassed because these are not propaganda [they are things government said it will do].”

Despite coming to power in 2016 on the back of the hope people had in the Akufo-Addo government, the ruling NPP government is now being tagged by many Ghanaians as a total failure.

It is as a result of this that demonstrations have been organised against the government by FixTheCountry Movement and recently Arise Ghana over the high cost of living in the country.