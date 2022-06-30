Take Mytileneos out and hand over AMERI plant to VRA; it has the capacity — John Jinapor to government

Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor is requesting government to exclude Mytileneos in the relocation of the AMERI plant to Kumasi and allow Volta River Authority (VRA) to control the move.

He said VRA is more than capable to handle the plant as they have previously managed other plants quite well.

Speaking on Joy News’ ‘PM Express’ on June 29, he indicated that, before government makes any move now, it must hand over the plant to VRA for the authority to determine the way forward.

The Yapei-Kusawgu MP added that, although VRA has an agreement with Mytileneos, it was just pre-financing.

“Firstly, we believe that Mytileneos must not even be involved in this transaction and so it’s a no-no. Don’t even attempt to engage Mytileneos given the frosty relationship we have with them which led to the sacking of the then Minister. You would recall that the AMERI negotiations, it was this same Mytileneos Company that got involved. That is one; two is that we believe that the plant must be handed over to VRA.

“We don’t need to wait for additional documents. We are well aware that the 6-year contract has run its full length through the BOOT agreement, the plant has been paid for and it has another 20 years in capacity in terms of its useful life and from what the Minister has put out as a consecutive figure of 35 million, it means that we could be making 700 million over its life span.

“VRA has the capacity, they’ve run T1, T2, they’ve run the Tema plant, they’ve run several other plants and so given that their expertise is within the GE plant and this is a GE plant; a General Election plant, our issue is that when we run the BOOT, the plant must go to VRA so even before you do anything reverse and hand over the plant to VRA,” he explained on the show.

Mr. Jinapor further adds that, documents he has received show that, the relocation will cost more than the estimated $35 million.

The 250MW plant power deal was signed between Ghana and the Africa Middle East Resources Investment Group (AMERI) in 2015.

Government has now decided to relocate the 10 unit plant to Kumasi.

The Minority in Parliament has raised questions on governments estimated cost and the involvement of Mytileneos, a company that was caught in a scandal in 2018 that led to the dismissal of the then Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

The relocation of the plant is to help stabilize the national grid.