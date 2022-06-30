Arise Ghana lawyers denied access to arrested demonstrators due to ‘order from above’

Lawyers of Arise Ghana have accused the Ghana Police Service of denying them access to arrested demonstrators.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, the lawyers say they were denied access because of an ‘order from above’.

Arguing that the action of the police is in contravention of articles 14 & 15 of the 1992 Constitution to be denied access to the arrested demonstrators, the lawyers are calling on the Inspector General of Police to order his officers to grant them access to the protesters held in police custody.

“This morning several lawyers have tried to gain access to the persons being held by the Police but have been denied access simply because there is an "order from above", clearly in contravention of articles 14 & 15 of the 1992 Constitution.

“Lawyers In Search Of Democracy (LINSOD) denounce this unconstitutional act by the Police and condemn it in its entirety. We demand of the IGP to immediately order his men to allow persons being in custody to have access to Lawyers,” parts of a release from lawyers of Arise Ghana have said.

It adds, “We further demand of the IGP to order his men to respect the constitutional rights of all persons being held in detention by the Ghana Police and treat them with dignity.”

Police in a press release noted that 29 protesters are in custody after they were arrested on Tuesday for participating in the violence that marred day one of the Arise Ghana ‘krom ay3 hye’ demonstration.

Find more in the press release below: