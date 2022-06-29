Beneficiaries of failing social protection policies on life-saving crisis — Send Ghana Report

A report by SEND Ghana on citizen’s assessment of social protection delivery in Ghana has shown that social intervention policies in the country are not doing so well.

Data collected revealed that the government's flagship programmes are struggling.

At the launch of the report today by SEND Ghana and its partners, stakeholders reported that the country is doing less in social protection input.

The report noted that disbursements of funds are often delayed and there is a growing rooted perception among beneficiaries of the politicization of the programmes.

Again, the report shows that flagship programmes like the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) are met with rampant delays in beneficiary grant payment, which in turn has caused the public to lose confidence in the effectiveness of the programme.

Speaking to the press, the CEO of SEND Ghana, Siapha Kamara noted that, social intervention programmes are at risk of being sacrificed.

Mr. Kamara noted that, although the data was collected in 2021, with the current economic crisis and with government's back against the wall, beneficiaries of these flagship programmes run the risk of being ignored or suffering huge reductions in disbursements.

“My take is the fact that all the beneficiaries that were interviewed on the capitation grant, the Ghana School Feeding Programme, the National Health Insurance and so on, Labor Intensive, all of these showed just okay. This data was collected in 2021, which means that they are just breaking the brink, they are barely surviving so the takeaway is that if we put all this in the context of the economic difficulty we find ourselves where inflation is now heading to 30% it means that most of the beneficiaries of social protection programmes are on life-saving crisis. The implication is that as government's back is against the wall to make hard choices. We in civil society our jobs have been doubled. We have to pressure government to ensure that social protection beneficiaries are not sacrificed,” he stated.

Another partner on the social accountability platform, World Vision Ghana, represented by Richard Ananga, remarked that the study showed that communication of these social protection interventions is not done properly.

The report recommended that government should increase social protection spending, prioritize the provision of inputs and logistics to the various district offices implementing social protection programmes to improve upon service delivery as well as expand social protection programmes to capture eligible individuals and schools that are currently not under the respective programmes.

The ‘Mirror Report’ is a joint effort by the Ghana Social Accountability Platform, Civil Society Platform for Social Protection and SEND Ghana.

The study took data from a total of 1,496 respondents on social protection policies like LEAP, Labor Intensive Public Works (LIPW), Capitation Grant, Ghana School Feeding Programme and the National Health Insurance Scheme.