NAPO launches entrepreneurship empowerment project to tackles youth unemployment in his constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South Constituency in the Ashanti region, Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has rolled out youth entrepreneurship empowerment project in his constituency.

The project according to the Energy Minister is to tackle unemployment among the youth by equipping them with the needed training skills to employ themselves and their families.

The project dubbed, “Reducing Unemployment through Skills Training” in partnership with the College of Beauty and Arts and Entrepreneurship (CBAE), started on Monday, June 28, 2022.

Eighty trainees were selected from the six electoral areas from the constituency who will be equipped in Make-Up Artistry, Beauty Technology and Fashion Design Technology training for seven weeks.

The Deputy CEO of Petroleum Hum Development Corporation, Technical and Operations, Nana Tima Boakye, who represented Hon Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, said the project forms part of MP’s vision of creating jobs for the youth through entrepreneurship training skills.

Nana Tima Boakye, who was the former Deputy Coordinator for Free SHS Policy, during the programme launched on Monday, June 28, 2022, revealed that the MP has taken care of all the costs of equipment needed for the seven weeks training programme and start-up equipment as well.

Nana Tima Boakye stated that though the MP is now the Energy Minister, he is committed to strengthening the TVET programme by ensuring that more people are empowered through entrepreneurship trainings to gain skills.

“Today, the former Education Minister decided to put this programme together to train 80 persons in entrepreneurship skills to enable them be employers themselves and better placed to employ others, thereby creating more jobs,” she added.

The President of the College of Beauty and Arts and Entrepreneurship, Rebecca Donkor, said at the end of the programme, the trainees will be taught book-keeping, how to start and maintain their businesses, apart from acquiring skills.

“We will be taking them through entrepreneur training like customer care, professionalism, marketing their products via the social media and book-keeping among others,” she added.

The chief of Kokoso in the Ashanti region, Nana Kwaku Duah, who chaired the launch, advised the trainees to embrace the opportunity with a high sense of seriousness for the betterment of their future.