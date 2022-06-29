NPA engages petroleum consumers in Upper East Region

Consumers of petroleum products have been encouraged not to hesitate in bringing to the attention of NPA the bad experiences they encounter at the various filling stations.

This will enable the Authority to conduct thorough investigations into the matter and bring anyone found culpable to book.

Head of Consumer Services at the NPA, Eunice Budu Nyarko said this in Navrongo when she led a team from NPA to sensitize commercial drivers on the safe use of petroleum products as well as increase awareness of consumers on their rights and responsibilities.

"Issues of suspected adulteration and suspected cheating at the filling stations should be brought to the attention of the authority on time so as to conduct investigations quickly into it," she stressed.

She further advised motorists to buy fuels from functional filling stations across the country stressing that as long as it is in operation, it is presumed it has been monitored and the quality of the product is guaranteed.

The team also highlighted activities of the authority including its mandate, objects and responsibilities to the consuming public, hazards involved in the handling and usage of petroleum products and what constitutes best practices for operators of filling stations in the downstream petroleum industry, among others.

The Upper East Regional Manager of the NPA, Osman Mahama, for his part, encouraged them to call on him anytime they had any petroleum-related issues in the region.

The team also visited commercial drivers and market women in Paga, Sandema and its environs as well as Bolgatanga township.