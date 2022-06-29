If you want peace change the way you're managing the economy – Otokunor to Akufo-Addo

Peter Boamah Otokunor

The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change the way he is managing the economy of the country if he wants peace.

Speaking to journalists after during the Arise Ghana demo on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, he said more demonstrations will be staged until the Ghanaian people see the change they want to see for the country to develop.

“There is going to be a change, if we don’t get the change under Akufo-Addo, we will get it under the NDC.

“We will demonstrate over and over until Akufo-Addo changes. If he wants peace he should change the way he is managing the economy,” Peter Boamah Otokunor told 3news during Wednesday’s protest in Accra.

He continued, “We want jobs, the people are clamouring for jobs, if you give them you will get peace. If he can’t rule the country he should resign.”

Several members of the opposition NDC and other political parties are marching in the capital this afternoon to protest the hardships in the country.

Unfortunately, day one of the demonstration on Tuesday ended in chaos when police fired tear gas in retaliation to stones pelted by some protesters.

Organisers of the demonstration dubbed ‘krom ay3 hye’ has continued the exercise today with the assurance that it will be peaceful.