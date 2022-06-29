Too late to arrest leaders of Arise Ghana demo — Security Analyst

A Security Analyst, Mr Richard Kumadoe has said the Police should have arrested leaders of the Arise Ghana demonstration for chaos that occurred, by now.

In his view, the Police have delayed in arresting them, a situation he said has allowed the leaders to mobilize more people for the second day of the demonstration today, Wednesday June 29.

The Ghana Police Service has served notice all organisers of Tuesday's demonstration by Arise Ghana will be arrested and arraigned before court.

The police say they are taking that action as a result of the attacks and damage caused to public property.

The action, according to the law-enforcement agency, is in line with provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, Act 491.

Tuesday's demonstration dubbed #KromAy3Hye demo ended abruptly after police restrained the demonstrators from pouring onto Ring Road Central to March towards the Jubilee House.

Stones were pelted at the police, from persons accused by organisers as “agent provocateurs” planted within them by the same police, and tear gas were fired, that certainly from the police.

So far, 29 persons have been arrested.

“Available video footages of the event are being reviewed and all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks as well as inciting the violence will be arrested and brought to face justice,” the police said in a press release on Tuesday, June 28.

It observed that there is a “calculated falsehood” and “misinformation” being peddled by the leaders of the demonstration.

“We urge the public to disregard the untruths and treat them with the contempt they deserve, for the footages and images of the event speak for themselves.”

Commenting on this development on the New Day show on TV3 with Berla Mundi Wednesday June 29, Mr Kumadoe said “They should have arrested them by now but, now that they have left the leaders, then it gives them the power to also mobilize their people.

“I only hope and pray that we have only one country called Ghana and whether we are demonstrating or we are providing law enforcement, let us be circumspect, let us be prudent and ensure that public safety is assured while we also achieve the aim of whatever we want to put across, because there are many days are ahead and many things are going to happen.”

He further said elsewhere, the Inspector General of Police would have resigned following the way the Police reacted to the situation.

“In some countries, he would have resigned. Recently, some happened in other countries, black people generally don’t resign, Africans don’t take personal responsibility for the actions of their people, particularly when IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare instructed them to go out there and do A,B,C,D and they went to do exactly the opposite of what happened, that means leadership has a problem, there is miscommunication. Somebody is undermining somebody just as we saw in the case of the Takoradi girls.”

—3news.com