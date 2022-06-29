Arise Ghana demo: Police should have arrested organisers by now – Security Analyst

29.06.2022 LISTEN

Security Analyst, Mr. Richard Kumadoe has indicated that the Police should have caused the arrest of organisers of the Arise Ghana ‘krom ay3 hye’ demonstration by now.

The first day of the demonstration on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, witnessed chaos when protesters pelted stones at the Police and Police vehicles.

Subsequently, the Police retaliated by firing tear gas and water cannons as a means to control the violent crowd.

In a press release from the Ghana Police Service, it has disclosed that it will be arresting the organisers of the Arise Ghana demonstration.

“..the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491),” parts of a police statement signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi said last night.

Speaking to TV3 on the New Programme on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, Security Analyst Mr. Richard Kumadoe says the Police should have caused the arrest already.

In his view, the delay to arrest the organisers may empower them to mobilise more protesters for the second day of the demonstration today.

“They should have arrested them by now but, now that they have left the leaders, then it gives them the power to also mobilize their people.

“I only hope and pray that we have only one country called Ghana and whether we are demonstrating or we are providing law enforcement, let us be circumspect, let us be prudent, and ensure that public safety is assured while we also achieve the aim of whatever we want to put across because there are many days are ahead and many things are going to happen,” Richard Kumadoe shared.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police has confirmed that it has managed to arrest 29 protesters who allegedly caused the chaos.