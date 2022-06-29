ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We will arrest Arise Ghana demo organisers for the destruction of public property – Police

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines We will arrest Arise Ghana demo organisers for the destruction of public property – Police
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has stressed that it will arrest organisers of the Arise Ghana ‘Krom ay3 hye’ demonstration and put them before the court for the destruction of property during their demonstration.

This is contained in a press release issued by the security service on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

“...the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491),” parts of a police statement signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi has said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has disclosed that 29 people who participated in the Arise Ghana demonstration on Tuesday have been arrested for their roles in the violence that marred the exercise.

The Police added that several other people caught on tape participating in the violence are being pursued and will be arrested.

“The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra today.

“Available video footages of the event are being reviewed and all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks as well as inciting the violence will be arrested and brought to face justice,”

Below is a copy of the Ghana Police statement:

6292022105138-ptkwo0a442-2908760493989766055935323816421376529395223n

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Arise Ghana demo: Police should have arrested organisers by now – Security Analyst
29.06.2022 | Headlines
UPDATE: Police arrest 29 Arise Ghana demonstrators; pursuing others spotted in video
29.06.2022 | Headlines
Arise Ghana continues demo at El Wak sports stadium today
29.06.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line