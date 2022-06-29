ModernGhana logo
UPDATE: Police arrest 29 Arise Ghana demonstrators; pursuing others spotted in video

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of 29 persons involved in the violence that marred the Arise Ghana ‘krom ay3 hye’ demonstration on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

In a statement issued by the security service last night, it disclosed that several other people caught on tape engaging in the violence are also being pursued.

“The Police have arrested 29 demonstrators for their participation in violent attacks on the Police and some members of the public including school children during the Arise Ghana demonstration in Accra today.

“Available video footages of the event are being reviewed and all other persons identified for taking part in the attacks as well as inciting the violence will be arrested and brought to face justice,” parts of a police statement signed by Chief Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi has said.

Meanwhile, the Police have disclosed that the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the damage to public properties during the demonstration.

“Also, the organisers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before court for the attacks and damage to public property, in line with the provisions of Section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491),” the Police statement adds.

Find more details in the statement below:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Journalist

