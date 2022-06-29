ILO directs Ghana to provide detailed information on practical measures put in place to eradicate the worst form of child labour

Ghana has been directed by the ILO Committee of Experts on the Applications of Conventions and Recommendations to provide detailed information on practical measures put in place to eradicate the worst form of Child labour, especially in the cocoa and fishing sectors.

The country must do so before the next session of the committee. The ILO has noted with concern that, since 2015, only ten prosecutions of persons involved in child trafficking has been made. In this regard, the ILO, under the framework of Trade for Decent Work is equipping Ghana’s Judiciary and Labour Inspectors with the skills to participate actively in the elimination of child labour through the application of international labour standards as pertains to Ghana’s laws.

The three-day training comes at a time when the ILO Committee of Experts on the applications of Conventions and Recommendations is strongly urging the government to pursue efforts to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement officials, including the Ghana Police Service, prosecutors and judges so as to ensure that thorough investigations and prosecutions of persons who engage in the sale and trafficking of children are carried out.

According to the National Coordinator of the Trade Fo Decent work Project, Dr. Akua Ofori Asumadu, Ghana has been double footnoted on the lack of political will to deal with Child Labour and its worst forms.

She added that Child Labour has negative implications for trade. The International community, under the Fair Trade arrangement, is shying away from merchandise produced with Child Labour. The training follows an ILO request that Ghana provides information on the activities undertaken within the framework of the T4DW project, particularly with regard to child labour in the cocoa sector and the results achieved.

The Trade for Decent Work Project aims at improving the application of the ILO fundamental Conventions in EU trading partner countries through improved labour relations and working conditions.