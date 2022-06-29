ModernGhana logo
Disregard falsehood being peddled by Arise Ghana organizers, footages speaks for themselves — Police

The Ghana Police Service has asked the public to ignore the falsehood being circulated by the organizers of the Arise Ghana demonstration.

Some persons had alleged on social media that the police planted its men among demonstrators to instigate violence.

However, in a statement on June 28, the police noted emphatically that, all such stories are untrue and urged the public to disregard it.

The demonstration yesterday saw the police and demonstrators clash after the latter is said to have peddled stones leaving the former no choice than to fire tear gas and rubber bullets.

Some 12 policemen were injured in the process.

Videos on social media show two men injured with possibly more demonstrators injured.

Demonstrators burnt tires on the street; the police eventually quenched the fire.

So far, 29 persons have been arrested for violent attacks, with more arrests to be made soon.

The police stated that it will arrest organizers of the demonstration for property destruction in accordance with Section 3 of the Public Order Act (Act 491).

The demonstration continues today.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
