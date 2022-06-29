Arise Ghana: Police to arrest organizers in day two of demo

29.06.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has stated that, it has so far arrested 29 demonstrators in connection with the violent attacks at the Arise Ghana demonstration.

Videos are being reviewed to sight more culprits for further arrests.

In a statement on June 28, the police indicated that, per provisions of section 3 of the Public Order Act, (Act 491), organizers of the demonstration will be arrested and put before courts for attacks and damage to public property.

The Arise Ghana demonstration begun on June 28 as demonstrators took to the streets of Accra to demonstrate against the ailing economy and severe hardship in the country.

The Arise Ghana demonstration took place on June 28 at 8am at the Obra spot.

However, violence erupted when demonstrators started pelting stones at the police who in response fired tear gas at them.

12 policemen were injured and have received treatment.

The demonstration continues today, June 29.