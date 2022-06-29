We will not be cowered into silence, we believe in the cause we have chosen — Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, a member of the ‘Arise Ghana pressure group who organized the ‘Kuromu ay3hye demo’ has assured their members that they will not allow themselves to be silenced by police intimidation.

According to him, they are aware of the usual police brutalities and will therefore not misconduct themselves in a manner that will give the police a reason to mar the entire demonstration.

“We will not be cowered into silence, we have seen their threats, our hands are clean, and we are not afraid of anything because we believe we believe in the cause we have chosen for ourselves,” he noted.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi further noted that the turnout at the demo is an indication that the hardships, police brutalities and human rights violations under this government have reached a crescendo.

“And today, the youths of this country showed in very clear terms that they had enough of the human rights violations, and the police brutality and they have had enough hardships in the hands of this tyrannical, barbaric Akufo-Addo, Bawumia administration,” he stated.

According to Mr. Sammy Gyamfi, they will not relax until their demands are addressed by the government.

He noted that despite what happened on the first day on Tuesday, June 28, members must not give up on the second day of the demonstration.

“And so we will not be labelled the point because the job is not yet done and I can assure you that the demonstration will come on tomorrow as the police have not opposed it yet...I encourage all Ghanaians who showed up today not to relent but come on board to support us tomorrow,” he noted.