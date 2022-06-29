Consultancy agreement between A & Q and NDA was GHS10.4million, not GHS5million

29.06.2022 LISTEN

Investigations conducted by this portal on a contract agreement that was signed between A & Q Consortium Limited and the Northern Development Authority (NDC) has revealed that the contract sum was GHS10,400,000 and not GHS5million.

The contract per documents available to the Voiceless media was signed on the 28th January, 2020.

NDA was represented by its then Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya and witnessed by Mr Mark B. Imoro.

Mr Andrew K. Kundaari, Managing Director of the A & Q Consortium Limited signed on behalf of his company with Mr George Akwaah Technical Director of the A & Q Consortium Limited witnessing.

The contract was a consultancy service for the implementation of some Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) in Wa.

The A & Q Consortium Limited was chosen after it made a sound case about its expertise, experience, logistics and track record by the NDA.

The Voiceless Media and Consult further checks with the A & Q Consortium Limited revealed that they have never signed any contract of GHS5million with the NDA.

When the Voiceless Media contacted the former Chief Executive Officer of the NDA on his comments, he declined and directed that the current Management of the NDA speak to it.

When the current NDA Management was contacted, they said has come to their attention and investigations were underway.

What the Voiceless Media can say per the contract agreement at its disposal is that the contract sum is GHS10,400,000.

The initial contract sum was GHS21,320,000 to cover consultancy services in 41 constituencies in 2019.

It was however reviewed by Dr Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya when he became Chief Executive Officer to the current amount of GHS10,400,000.

The Voiceless Media is conducting further checks and will bring any other development to our esteem readers as this matter is of high public interest.

Find documents below:

Source: The Voiceless Media