Police used officers dressed in Arise Ghana shirts to pelt stones for an excuse to brutalise protesters – Bernard Mornah

A leading member of the Arise Ghana group, Bernard Mornah has alleged that the Ghana Police Service planted officers amongst protesters on Tuesday and tasked them to pelt stones in order to have an excuse to brutalise demonstrators.

A demonstration that was expected to proceed peacefully today ended in chaos after the Police resorted to using tear gas to disperse some protesters who pelted stones at officers and service vehicles.

With the first day of the two-day demonstration coming to an end, Bernard Mornah who is a top official of Arise Ghana has accused the Police of planning the violence that was witnessed today.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, the former chairman of PNC alleged that some officers were dressed in Arise Ghana T-shirts and specifically tasked to pelt stones during the protest to give the Police a reason to brutalise the demonstrators.

“I have led demonstrations from Kwame Nkrumah circle and terminating at the Jubilee House, several others to the Jubilee House through to Parliament. Nothing untoward happened. I have participated in the 'dumsor' vigil in this country that started after 8pm. The police conducted themselves professionally. Today, demonstrators did not move and you shot at them.

“It was Police people in red starting throwing stones at their own police. It is not an allegation, it is something I am saying. This is what happened. Some of the officers that were there were wearing red red. They were in Arise Ghana t-shirts. This attack was premeditated before they arrived there,” Bernard Mornah claimed.

The Arise Ghana leading member continued, “So when the Police started to shoot at us they started throwing stones at their own because we had already informed our people that no one should throw any stone.

“Those who were throwing the stones you will see them in Arise Ghana t-shirts, I tell you they are Police officers. They decided to do that so that they can brutalize us. This is to tell you how violent President Akufo-Addo is and he has transferred his violence into the Ghana Police Service.”

According to the Ghana Police Service, 12 of its officers on duty today sustained various injuries and had to be taken to the hospital for medical care.

In addition, parts of Police vehicles used to convey officers to provide protection for the protesters have been damaged.

Checks have revealed that while some protesters have been arrested by the Police for pelting stones and causing the chaos, some of the demonstrators were also injured and receiving medical care.