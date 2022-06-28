Arise Ghana demo: 'Police planted disguised officers among us to distract our peaceful demo' — Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, a member of the Arise Ghana demo has intimated that the Ghana police service intentionally planted men among them to cause mayhem.

Speaking at a press conference after the first day of the demonstration on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi and the other members of the group stated that the police had a predetermined plan to disrupt their peaceful demonstration.

“Some people were planted in our midst by the police. Some strange men joined us and they were in our T-shirts with us just to distract us. So before the incident happened I publicly that there are some people among us who want to destroy the peaceful demonstration we were vying for,” said Sammy Gyamfi.

Mr. Sammy Gyamfi further indicated that since the police have not yet opposed their second day of the demonstration, they will be continuing their protest tomorrow, Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Mr. Bernard Mona, the former National Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC) and member of the Arise Demo added that, “I saw some people who were wearing our T-shirts ( red colour ) who told me they were there to guard their boss but ended up pelting at their colleague policemen.”

He further stated that their reason for wanting the demo to be extended to night was to allow the working class who have expressed desire to join the demo time to go about their business and join them later in the day after they have closed.

“People are asking why we wanted to do a night demonstration, that is because some Ghanaians who are also suffering as a result of the hardships in the country confided in us that they can only be available in the evening. So we decided to start at 12 p.m. so that they can also join us to fight the crisis in the country,” he said.