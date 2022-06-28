Arise Ghana, Police clash: Shameful; I’m not sure this is what the organizers intended — Gabby

NPP stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko has described the chaotic scene at today’s Arise Ghana demonstration as shameful.

In a tweet today, he indicated that “an average of 250 protestors ‘arose’ for a demo today. Scores of them decided to pelt the police with stones, bricks, etc. injuring them. Thankfully, the police would not be provoked and remained professional. I am not sure if this is what the organizers intended. Shameful!”

Twelve policemen have been injured as a result of clashing with demonstrators at the Arise Ghana demonstration.

In a statement by the Ghana Police Service today, the demonstrators are said to have insisted on using unapproved routes despite the police attempt to persuade them.

Per the court ruling, routes leading to the Jubilee House were out of bounds.

Demonstrators according to the police took to pelting stones, which led to 12 police officers sustaining injuries.

In return, the Ghana Police says it had no choice but to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The police have indicated that all persons found to have been involved in violent attacks will be brought to book.

The Arise Ghana demonstration started at 8am on June 28 at the Obra Spot.

