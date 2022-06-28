Bono Regional Minister commissions three projects at Dormaa East

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu Banahene, on last Wednesday, commissioned three projects in the Dormaa East District.

The projects which were all funded with the District Assembly's Internally Generated fund (IGF), include a 4-unit classroom block at Wamfie Presby (A) Pre-school, a 3-unit classroom block at the Methodist Primary, also in Wamfie and a lorry station at Wamanafo all in the Dormaa East District.

The 4-unit classrooms for the Presbyterian Pre-school is an entirely new block built within six months, while the 3-unit classrooms for the Methodist Primary was an old uncompleted structure which has been fully attended refurbished and the lorry station, laid with pavement blocks making it conducive for both passengers and transport operators.

At a short ceremony preceding the event, the Minister who did the opening of the projects together with the DCE, and Nananom commended the DCE and Assembly workers for the good work done. She was particularly enthused about how well the IGF is managed in the Dormaa East District.

She congratulated teachers for their sacrifices and made a passionate appeal to them to as a matter of necessity accept postings to their own localities to help shape and inspire the upcoming generation into resourceful people.

Madam Justina Banahene also called on parents as well as the children to take advantage of all the educational policies put in place by the government by investing whatever is necessary to make the most out of it while it lasts.

She appreciated the churches for partnering with government in various ways for the development of this country and asked authorities to ensure the maintenance of the facility.

The District Chief Executive, Hon Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, in a welcome address, enumerated several developmental projects the District has benefited from, under this current government and prayed for the continuous support of the people.

Gyasihene of the Mansen Traditional Area Nana Deamono Asamoah Kokoti Kumi expressed gratitude to government for the numerous projects in the District.

He advised government to ensure commitment towards fulfilling all its promises to this country to pull massive support from the people in future endeavors.