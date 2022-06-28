Police fire tear gas at Arise Ghana demonstrators over route impasse

Information reaching this portal indicates that Police have fired tear gas at Arise Ghana demonstrators who have gathered at Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Reports suggest that there have been confusion between the Police and the demonstrators over the agreed route for the protest.

The demonstrators pelted the police with stones while the law enforcement officers formed a human wall to prevent the protestors from moving forward with their march.

Organisers of the Arise Ghana demonstration are marching against the persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices among others.

They are also protesting against the E-Levy, and want a bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures as well as the cancellation of the controversial Agyapa deal.

Earlier the General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, had cautioned his men against any form of misconduct.

He urged his men to treat the demonstrators as they – the law enforcers – wish to be treated “if they were on the other side”.

Dr Dampare cautioned them to be as professional as they can and demonstrate to the world that Ghana is a beacon of democracy.

He said: “We should continue to remember that those demonstrators are human beings like us, those demonstrators are Ghanaians like us, they are our brothers and sisters and, therefore, we should treat them with all the respect, civility and the dignity each and every human being deserves”.

“In effect, we should treat them the way we would like to be treated if we were on the other side”.

The IGP explained: “It means, as you go out there, if anybody needs help, help the person; do that joyously, do that with love, do that with a sense of humility and humanity and as you do that you win the hearts of the demonstrators…”