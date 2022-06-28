There are no special markets for MPs; we are all suffering – Sam George laments

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lamented the persisting hardships in the country.

He said this during the Arise Ghana’s ‘kurom ay3 hye’ demonstration on Tuesday.

Several Ghanaians converged in front of Obra Sport at Circle today to join day-one of the demonstration organised by the newly-formed Arise Ghana group.

Speaking to the media while marching with protesters, Sam George disclosed that he could not sit at home and watch on while knowing that he is equally affected by the hardships in the country.

According to him, as far as there are no special markets for MPs, he is continually feeling the high cost of living as well.

“I got my vehicle in December 2020. How much it cost me to fill my tank, I used to fill my tank with GHS430. Today I am filling that same tank with GHS1300, more than three times what I used at first. I buy fuel, I pay electricity bills, I pay water bills and I know what is happening as an ordinary Ghanaian. There is no special market for MPs.

“There is no special tariff for MPs. I’m a Ghanaian. I do the shopping in my house and I know how things are costing now. The government is failing and when you are talking the government is not listening,” Hon. Sam George bemoaned.

Today’s demonstration by the Arise Ghana group is expected to end by 4pm this evening. The protest will resume tomorrow as scheduled by the leadership.