Mr. President where is our money; we are tired of you and your gov’t – Arise Ghana demonstrators

Protestors of the Arise Ghana ‘krom ay3 hye’ demonstration are drumming home the message that Ghanaians are tired of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.

The message was boldly written on placards and being displayed by demonstrators at the much-anticipated picketing exercise which commenced today.

“Mr. President where is our money! We are tired of your and your government.

“1 gallon of oil GHS500. A begging country interested in Cathedral than factories. A shithole country indeed,” these are just a few of the writings on placards at the Arise Ghana demonstration today.

The new group which is made up of people drawn from various political parties in the country including the largest opposition party, the NDC has started its two-day demonstration today and is expected to conclude the march tomorrow.

Among many other things, the demonstrators are protesting the high cost of fuel in the country which is making life unbearable by the day.

Protestors have taken to the street to also express displeasure about the controversial Electronic Transaction while also demanding a full-scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures.

Although today’s protest is expected to end at 4pm as directed by the court, there are fears the Arise Ghana group would try to picket beyond that time to 8pm.

Meanwhile, there is heavy Police escort to protect protesters and ensure the picketing is done in accordance with the law and the direction of the court.