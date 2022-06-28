Court to rule on Arise Ghana's stay of execution application July 12

The Accra High Court will rule on the stay of execution application filed by pressure group Arise Ghana on Tuesday, 12 July.

The group filed the application on Monday, 27 June 2022 following a ruling by the court stopping it from going ahead with its intended demonstration at night.

The group had said its planned demonstration would still come off.

In a statement issued by the group following the ruling of the court on the approved time and route for the demonstration, as proposed by the Ghana Police Service, Arise Ghana noted: “The police has been duly served”.

“The demonstration will come off as planned”, the group said, adding: “Protesters shall be converging on the Obra Spot/Kwame Nkrumah Interchange between the hours of 10AM and 12PM.”

