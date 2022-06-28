At this point, the only choice left is IMF; let's not waste time — Prof. Bokpin

Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin

28.06.2022 LISTEN

Prof. Godfred Alufar Bokpin, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has dismissed all measures by government to address the economic crisis.

He said the only option is the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He emphasized that current events in the country, particularly the country's rising debt levels is clear that going to the IMF is the only option.

Prof. Bokpin believes that the country should have approached the IMF in 2021, even before the government presented the 2022 budget.

“If you look across the various sectors – arrears, debt build-up and all of that, at this point, we have no choice. I will say that actually time is not on our side, time is not on our side and I believe that the government is coming to that reality. That in itself is positive.

“The conversation has been around for some time now. Probably the due time for Ghana to have signed onto the programme should have been somewhere last April [2021] and probably could have been included in the 2022 budget,” he noted.

Prof. Bokpin, who has since last year been talking about the need for the government to put good measures in place to solve the country's economic situation, said it is not a bad for Ghana to go to the IMF, particularly at this stage where everything seems to have fallen apart.

“Let’s not take it that going to the IMF is a sin that cannot be forgiven. I think that as a leader, as a country, we now find ourselves in the position where we must embrace alternatives on the table in the interest of the common goal. To that extent I see that the ground is soften from the side of government”, he brought up.

“I could be wrong and I’ll be glad to be wrong and somebody told me that the ground is actually not softening but melting very fast. Where we find ourselves now is not good. We must act very fast…that is what I’ll say”, he added.

On Tuesday, June 28, the economist made these claims on JoySMS which was monitored by Modernghana News.

His statement follows Gabby Otchere Darko's recent E-Levy lamentations, in which he claimed that the E-levy, which was supposed to be the saviour of the country's economic crisis, has only generated 10% of the target.

“After 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation, is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar," Gabby tweeted on Monday, June 27, 2022.