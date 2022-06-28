Asuogyaman MP advise followers, public of social media scammers

28.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has advised the general public, especially followers on his Facebook page to be wary of scammers.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the MP indicated his outfit does not use his social media handles to solicit funds or promise jobs through agents.

According to the lawmaker, "the general public should therefore be very cautious and report these fake accounts".

Many politicians and celebrities have had people creating fake accounts in their names to dupe people and the MP is urging all and sundry to be careful on dealing with people on such platforms.