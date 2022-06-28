ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.06.2022 Social News

Asuogyaman MP advise followers, public of social media scammers

By Kwabena Nyarko || Contributor
Asuogyaman MP advise followers, public of social media scammers
28.06.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman in the Eastern Region, Thomas Ampem Nyarko has advised the general public, especially followers on his Facebook page to be wary of scammers.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the MP indicated his outfit does not use his social media handles to solicit funds or promise jobs through agents.

According to the lawmaker, "the general public should therefore be very cautious and report these fake accounts".

Many politicians and celebrities have had people creating fake accounts in their names to dupe people and the MP is urging all and sundry to be careful on dealing with people on such platforms.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Pay our 8-month arrears before YouStart launch – NABCo trainees to government
28.06.2022 | Social News
Court to rule on Arise Ghana's stay of execution application July 12
28.06.2022 | Social News
'Our ancestors aren't happy with you; our weeping may endure for a while but joy will come on 7th January 2024' — Arise Ghana tells Akufo-Addo
28.06.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Advertise Here

body-container-line