E/R: Week Two of 'Let's Read Together' program held in Asuogyaman District

Week two of 'Let's Read Together' program, which is aimed at imbibing the culture of reading in children across Basic Schools in Asuogyaman District, took place at Tortibo D/A Primary School.

Member of Parliament for the area, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, launched the program last week at Senchi Methodist Primary School and is attracting lots of public interest and some sponsorships.

This particular one was sponsored by 'Pencils of Promise,' a Pro-education NGO, which the MP have a working relationship with since his tenure as DCE of Asuogyaman till now.

The MP was joined by the Principal of Mount Mary College of Education; Dr Agbeh and Nene Amartey; the Queen mother of Tadzanya, Osudoku.

As was the case last week, dignitaries took turns to read with primary three (3) to six (6) pupils of the school after which they were made to read and answer questions.

Hon. Thomas Ampem Nyarko was very grateful to the school authority and the entire staff of Tortibo D/A Primary, "Pencils of Promise", the two guest readers and even other organisations and individuals who would want to support the educational program.

The MP since ascending into Parliament has undertaken many projects and programs generally aimed at improving the livelihood of his constituents.