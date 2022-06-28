Ensure SDGs are achieved in the sub-region — Amb. Dr Samuel Owusu to Ugandan Peace Amb

The UN Eminent Peace Ambassador to Ghana, Dr Samuel Ben Owusu has charged the newly inducted Peace Ambassador to Uganda, Dr Livingstone Banjagala to focus on making sure that the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are achieved in the sub-region.

That, he said will aid in the development of the continent.

Amb. Dr samuel Ben Owusu gave the advise at the first ever Africa Peace Campaign in Kampala, Uganda.

The International Association of World Peace Advocate (LAWPA) during the campaign inducted Amb. Dr Livingstone Banjagala as its newest Peace Ambassador to Uganda and the Country Director of the Association.

Amb. Owusu in his message reassured Ugandans and the Eastern African Sub-Region of the reality that it is only through peace that "we can all develop our continent and expand our perceptions."

RESPONSE

For his part, Amb. Dr Livingstone Banjagala in his acceptance speech thanked the organization for the honour bestowed on him.

He pledged to promote and advocate Peace in the Sub Region.

BACKGROUND

Dr. Livingstone Banjagala who is the General Overseer and the Lead Pastor of City Harvest Churches is also a Minister of the Gospel.

He has been in ministry for 20 years and has dedicated his life to changing the lives of God's people by availing himself in the five fold ministry.

He is a trail blazer and an agent of change; hence, it was no surprise when he was nominated and approved as the newest Peace Ambassador representing Uganda.

The auspicious programme was held at Amb. Livingstone's church, the City Harvest.

Among the dignitaries were Amb. Dr Sammy David from Liberia, H.E. Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, the World Peace spokesman who also represented the world peace president, H. E. Per Stahfan from Denmark, Government officials, the diplomat col, ministers of the Gospel.