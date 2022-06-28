Clearly bad E-Levy has failed; what Ghana’s economy needs now is confidence – Ato Forson

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has said Ghana’s economy currently lacks confidence and needs some urgently.

Speaking to GTV on the Breakfast Show on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, the former Deputy Finance Minister shared that he is not surprised the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is not meeting the targeted revenue projection of the government.

“I had said the structure and the design of the E-Levy clearly show that this tax was bound to fail. From day one I said to them because the estimations that they made clearly show that it is not feasible,” he noted.

According to Dr. Ato Forson, Ghana is facing a lot of challenges due to the high debt levels of the country also caused by the divertion of state monies to financing NPP campaigns and political programmes.

He insists that amidst the economic problems, government needs to look at ways to bring back confidence into the economy.

“Ghana's problems have become a major concern because of the debt that we have accumulated over the years on the back of financing government political programmes that are obviously unsustainable.

“What Ghana's economy needs today is confidence. The E-levy is clearly a bad tax,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson shared.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko who is a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) disclosed that the controversial E-Levy is not raking in the expected income for the government two months after its implementation.

He revealed that the levy is only making bringing in around 10% of the expected revenue.

He stressed that only GHS60million has been realised from the expected GHS600million.