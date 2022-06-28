Concerned Imams, Chiefs condemn 'tribalistic' removal of Hajj Board Chairman Sheikh I.C Quaye

The Concerned Imams and Chiefs of Ghana have thrown their weight and trust behind the chairman of the Hajj Board, Sheikh IC Quaye.

They have also condemned the attack and removal of the chairman by the supposed Patriotic Muslim Front.

The Patriotic Muslim Front on June 9th, 2022 called for the removal of the chairman over the increase in this year's Hajj fare as well as the age bracket from 18-65 years.

Speaking at a press briefing held in Accra on Monday, 27th June 2022, the Municipal Chief Imam of La, Sheikh Imam Abdul Rashid Odoi Atsem stated that the call for the removal of Sheikh I.C Quaye is borne out of selfishness, hatred, tribalism and politics.

He stated that the call by the group has no basis and without concrete evidence but mere tribalism which is the bane of Islam.

He stressed that investigations carried out have revealed three people who constituted themselves into a clique started by sabotaging Sheikh I.C Quaye but could not succeed with their diabolic plan.

"Is it not curious that if indeed members of the Patriotic Muslim Front have a problem with the increase in this year's Hajj fare, they will not call for the dissolution of the entire Board but call for the removal of only the chairman, Sheikh I.C Quaye? He quizzes.

He revealed specific high amounts being paid by other pilgrims across Africa compared to Ghana.

"The Hajj fare in Gambia is $7,756, Senegal $6,845, Guinea Conakry $6,795, Nigeria $6,022, Liberia $6,500, Morocco $6,405 and Egypt is $6,700. So compared to what Ghanaians are paying is very low," he said.

Sheikh Imam Abdul Rashid Odoi Atsem added that Sheikh I.C Quaye deserves commendation for playing vital roles both at home and on the international front.

"The title Sheikh was conferred on him by the Muslim World League over 30 years ago and was appointed a member of the Supreme Council of the Muslim World League. He was able to facilitate the homecoming of the former Imam Makkah, Sheikh Muhammad Subayir to Ghana twice.

"Through his facilitation and Sheikh Subayir, the Tamale Central Mosque was built. He was also able to secure an amount of $1 million for the construction of the National mosque at Kanda. He also assisted in raising funds for the construction of the Ghana Muslim Mission's school, he also got funds for the Alajo Central Mosque and for the La Central Mosque in Accra," he added.

According to him, together with its Board, Sheikh I.C Quaye ensured that the 452 fully paid pilgrims who could not perform the Hajj in 2016 under the Alhaji Tanko-led board performed the Hajj without paying a dime.

Sheikh Imam Abdul Rashid Odoi Atsem used the opportunity to plead to the president, Nana Akufo-Addo to continue the trust and confidence reposed in Sheikh I.C Quaye as the Hajj Board chairman.

He urged the Patriotic Muslim Front to eschew the subtle promotion of tribal interest, peddling of falsehood and character assassination.