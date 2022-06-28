Arise Ghana commences two-day demo in Accra today

28.06.2022 LISTEN

The Arise Ghana group is set to commence its two-day demonstration in Accra today, Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The group was in court on Monday, June 27, 2022, to face the Ghana Police Service over an impasse on the modalities of the demonstration.

At the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court yesterday, Justice Comfort Tasiame who presided over the matter partially granted the application by the Police and directed demonstrators to converge at Obra Spot, and go through Farrisco Avenue to TUC and end at the Independent Square.

The court further directed that the intended demonstration should start at 8am and end at 4pm.

Unhappy with the ruling, some members of the Arise Ghana group hinted at the possibility of going contrary to the direction of the court.

One of the members, Sammy Gyamfi while speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen” programme disclosed that an appeal and a stay of execution on the ruling by the Court has been filed.

With the demonstration starting today, the Police have given the assurance to provide protection for demonstrators during the timeline provided by the court.

It is unclear whether the Arise Ghana demo will comply with the court ruling or organisers will push for the exercise to enter the night.