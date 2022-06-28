Consider selling Ghana if 'saviour' E-Levy is not raking in the expected revenue – Richard Kasu to Akufo-Addo

The Executive Director of Community Focus Foundation, Ghana (CFF-Ghana), Richard Kasu is asking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to consider selling Ghana to cushion the economy if the 'saviour' Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) is not raking in the needed revenue.

The comments come on the back of the revelation that the controversial E-Levy is not delivering as expected by the government.

In a post on his Twitter page on Monday, a leading member of the ruling NPP, Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko said the E-Levy is giving the government just around 10% of the expected revenue target.

He noted that only Ghc60million of the expected Ghc600million has been realised after two months of implementation.

Reacting to that revelations, Richard Kasu of CFF-Ghana has urged President Akufo-Addo and his government to sell the country for more money to solve its economic challenges.

Below is a copy of the statement:

Richard Kasu of CFF-GHANA writes...

Sell Ghana to cushion the economy if you think E-levy is not raking in the expected revenue.

We saw this coming hence the various proposals including sealing the revenue leakages to help us mobilize the needed revenue but regrettably, no heed was paid to our nation-saving proposals by the all-knowing Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.

Truth be told, majority of Ghanaians do not support the electronic levy and has since opted out from mobile money transactions. Yes, that's the price to pay if you blatantly refused to listen to people who gave you political power.

If today, our Defacto "Prime Minister", Gabby Otchere-Darko is lamenting that the E-levy is delivering ONLY 10% of estimated revenues after implementation, what else does he expect Ghanaians to do?

Well, I have only one advise or last proposal on the table for the government. Nana Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta should consider selling the entire country to cushion the economy if they think we are not getting the expected revenue from unpopular E-LEVY.

End.

28/06/2022