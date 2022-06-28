COVID-19: Ghana records more than 200 new infections; active cases hit 1,556

The number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 has increased to 203, raising the country's active case count to 1,556, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

The latest update on the COVID-19 portal indicates that there are six severe cases, one critical, with the death toll rising to 1449.

Greater Accra Region has recorded the highest number with 1,065 cases, Eastern Region is the second highest with 108 cases, followed by the Central Region with 89 cases, Bono Region with 84 and Ashanti region with 75 cases.

The rest of the regions recorded below 50 cases with the Bono East Region recording 47 cases, followed by Oti and Ahafo Regions with 21 cases each, 15 cases from the Volta Region and Western region,13 cases.

The Upper East Region followed with eight cases, Upper West with five cases and one case each from Western North, Northeast and the Northern Region.

Two cases have been recorded among international travelers so far with no cases recorded in the Savannah Region.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

However, some will become seriously ill and require medical attention.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

GNA