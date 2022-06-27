Ghanaians react to Gabby Otchere-Darko's 'only 10% revenue made from E-levy' comment

27.06.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaians on social media are talking about the proceeds from E-levy so far after NPP stalwart Gabby Otchere-Darko stated that government was only generating 10% of the intended revenue target.

Mr. Otchere-Darko in a Twitter post on June 27 indicated that “after 5 months of stalemate and bashing, the e-levy, after implementation is delivering only 10% of estimated revenues; our revenues remain very low as compared to the rest of the world; debt levels dangerously high, cedi, like most currencies, struggling against the US dollar.”

Reacting to his tweet, netizens have trolled government saying that, prior to the passage of the E-levy; projections showed that the country would not be able to meet the target government had set.

Again, it was also widely shared on social media that, Ghanaians will find means and ways of evading the new tax, an act many perceived will continue.

Speaking on the matter, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George stated that the E-levy remains a “government-led Ponzi scheme.”

When government announced the introduction of an Electronic Tax Levy (E-levy) earlier this year, Ghanaians expressed dislike for it with economic experts predicting a possible decline in the use of mobile transactions.

A recent study by IMANI Africa showed that 83% of Ghanaians have reduced the volume of mobile transactions over the E-levy; as predicted by experts.

Government presented the E-levy as the saving grace to the dire economic hardships the country is currently battling with.

However, coupled with the perilous economic times the country is facing, if Mr Otchere-Darko's statement is anything to go by, the E-levy has not done what it was expected to do and Ghanaians feel vindicated.