Mafi-Kumase SHTS praised for its gender parity in student enrollment

A senior research fellow with the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies, University of Ghana, Dr. Benedicta Yayra Fosu-Mensah, extolled the management of the Kumase Senior High Technical School (MAKSTEC) for advancing gender uniformity in school enrollment.

Gender equality and female empowerment are issues on the front burner for governments and development agencies. The fact remains that data from around the world suggests that access to secondary education favours males more than females. In 2019, World Bank statistics on Ghana’s Gender Parity Index (GPI) for secondary school enrollment showed a nationwide value of 57.88% for females.

More recently, the Ghanaian government has been lauded by many for introducing the Free Senior Higher Secondary School Policy, as it provides equal opportunities for all teenagers, especially girls, to access secondary education.

Despite this supportive programme, male student dominance in terms of numbers in Ghana’s mixed schools still persists.

Contrary to this existing pattern, in MAKSTEC appears somewhat different with a rising number of female admission. At present, the admission breakdown of the school stands at 1,434, with 707 males and 727 females pursuing 7 different programs. “Given the population in terms of male and female, I will say that the percentage was quite close. I think for the first time, I have seen such a very close gap in terms of admissions. And this is something worth commending,” Dr Fosu-Mensah confirmed.

She made the remarks as the guest of honour at a durbar organized by the Student's Representative Council (SRC) of MAKSTEC in Volta Region’s Central Tongu District to crown their annual SRC Week celebration on Saturday 25 June 2022.

This year, “The Fast Decaying Level of Discipline in Our Schools: The Role of Stakeholders” was the theme for the celebration.

“The essence of the celebration is to draw the attention of stakeholders and the public to the disciplinary challenges festering at MAKSTECH so that together we can find the support needed to address them,” George Akoetey, the SRC patron clarified during the launch of the programme.

Welcoming the gathering, the headmaster, Seraphim Dumashie, hinted that the core reason for this celebration is to raise funds for the completion of some developmental projects including self-help clinic project, SRC’s barbering shop and staff bungalows.

On disciplinary issues, the head bemoaned the existence of limited street lights on the campus as a major drawback. “Miscreants, sometimes, hide in the dark to stone teachers who supervise them during evening prep,” the head admitted.

Delivering his speech, the prefect of the school, Enoch Dika, assured that the SRC as a body shall do its best to uphold discipline to maintain academic excellence continuity and also to improve school sanitation. He praised students for supporting their ongoing barbering shop project, which is presently at the roofing stage. He appealed to stakeholders to support them in making the school a better and more disciplined place for academic excellence to strive.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, Dr Fosu-Mensah made an admission that even though discipline remains a foremost priority for senior high schools, the alarming level of indiscipline among students, in recent times, is a real risk. She therefore cautions students to focus on their studies and eschew indiscipline habits.

Overall, Dr. Fosu-Mensa’s gender parity commentary provides insights and recommendations to inform education planners and the government on how to take appropriate actions to overcome the low school attendance rate of girls.

Present at the durbar were the District Director of Education for Central Tongu, Madam Happy Tsifokor; the Board Chair of the School and MP for the Central Tongu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Gabby Hottordze; MP for South Tongu, Hon. Kobena Mensah Woyome; parents, old students, and PTA members.