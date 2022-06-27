'Anyone who take money through corrupt means to deprive others will vomit it' — Agyinasare

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the Founder of Perez Chapel International, has forewarned that anyone who deprives his neighbour of his/her benefits through dubious and corrupt means will face the wrath of God.

The archbishop issued these forewarnings during a sermon on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the church auditorium in Dzorwulu, Accra.

“Those who intentionally prevent others from their daily bread because of politics or they are in power, or because they have been promoted and deprive legitimate people of what belongs to them, they will vomit it,” he said.

In addition, the archbishop stated that any journalist who filters stories to favour certain people in exchange for bribes, as well as military personnel and traditional rulers who use their power to abuse other citizens' rights because of money will vomit every penny they have taken.

“Journalists who take money to do wrong stories will vomit it. Soldiers and police officers who violently take what belongs to other people will vomit it. Chiefs who sell a piece of land to multiple people by crisis and circumstance will vomit it,” he preached.

Archbishop Agyenasare’s sermon also touched on the doctors, who charge huge amounts of money from patients but fail to give proper health care, as well as lawyers, who also take advantage of their clients’ situation to charge them huge amounts of money for a case, will all face the wrath of God.

He stressed that some workers of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) who intentionally inflict huge taxes on business owners just to see their business collapse will vomit any amount they amassed from such deeds.

“Doctors who take money but don’t deliver proper care will vomit it. Lawyers who take advantage of their clients will also vomit it. Ghana Revenue Authority; those who intentionally slap taxes to get people out of business, those people will vomit it, and God will protect the innocent people,” he said.

The Archbishop stated in his conclusions that the Public Procurement Act 2016 and Section 124 of the Criminal Offenses Act give government officials or public figures who steal during procurement a fine of GH3,000 to GH5,000 or two to three years in prison, regardless of the amount of money stolen, but that ordinary people are fined over GHC24,000 and even five (5) and above prison sentences, which according to him, is unfair.