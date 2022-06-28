ModernGhana logo
Sam George goes after US Embassy over LGBTQ+ tweet

Mr. Sam Nartey George, the lead advocate for the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana's Parliament, has slammed the US Embassy in Ghana over its alleged LGBTQ+ promotion tweet.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, the US Embassy in Ghana tweeted that they condemn violence and discrimination against homosexuals around the world and are also working to protect fundamental human rights of everyone.

“The U.S. is committed to ending violence, discrimination, and stigma against LGBTQI+ persons and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all,” tweeted by the US Embassy in Ghana.

In reaction, the Ningo Prampram legislator stated, “Ghana is also committed to ending senseless gun violence anywhere and everywhere in the world. We are committed to seeing school kids go to school without their parents scared of receiving calls of a school shooting involving military-grade weapons.”

He ended with the hashtag, #EndGunViolence Everywhere.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

